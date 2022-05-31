2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez named American League player of week

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the...
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time this season, Jose Ramirez of the Guardians is the American League player of the week.

Ramirez batted .348 with 3 doubles, a triple, 3 homers and 11 RBI over six games.

He’s won the award 6 times over his career.

Former Cleveland star Francisco Lindor won the National League award.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Ramírez, Bieber help Guardians beat Tigers 8-1
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Cabrera’s hit in 9th lifts Tigers to 4-3 win over Guardians
Progressive Field ahead of home opener
Cleveland Guardians postpone May 21 game v. Detroit Tigers
Cleveland Guardians logo
Naquin homers, Reds down Guardians 4-2 for 2-game sweep