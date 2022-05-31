Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez named American League player of week
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time this season, Jose Ramirez of the Guardians is the American League player of the week.
Ramirez batted .348 with 3 doubles, a triple, 3 homers and 11 RBI over six games.
He’s won the award 6 times over his career.
Former Cleveland star Francisco Lindor won the National League award.
