Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez named American League player of week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time this season, Jose Ramirez of the Guardians is the American League player of the week.

Ramirez batted .348 with 3 doubles, a triple, 3 homers and 11 RBI over six games.

He’s won the award 6 times over his career.

Former Cleveland star Francisco Lindor won the National League award.

