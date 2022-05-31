2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland man sentenced after death of 2-year-old boy

By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old Cleveland man convicted in a 2-year-old boy’s death will be sentenced Tuesday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Ronald Hicks has pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and felonious assault.

Prosecutors said Ryan Mounts, the son of Hick’s then-girlfriend, was attacked June 11, 2021 at a home on W. 37th Street.

Reality sets in for Cleveland mother after boyfriend pleads guilty in death of her son

Cleveland police said Hicks was watching Mounts and three other children while his girlfriend was at work.

Mounts was “violently” shaken, prosecutors said, and found with a bag over his head.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the 2-year-old suffered “severe” head trauma.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

19 News
Vigil held at Cleveland church for victims of recent mass shootings across country
19 News update for Tuesday, May 31
‘Excessive heat and humidity’: Several Cleveland Metropolitan School District campuses closed Tuesday
(Source: WOIO)
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood