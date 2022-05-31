Cleveland man sentenced after death of 2-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old Cleveland man convicted in a 2-year-old boy’s death will be sentenced Tuesday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Ronald Hicks has pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and felonious assault.

Prosecutors said Ryan Mounts, the son of Hick’s then-girlfriend, was attacked June 11, 2021 at a home on W. 37th Street.

Cleveland police said Hicks was watching Mounts and three other children while his girlfriend was at work.

Mounts was “violently” shaken, prosecutors said, and found with a bag over his head.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the 2-year-old suffered “severe” head trauma.

