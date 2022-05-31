Cleveland woman’s ceiling crashes onto her bed after neighbor’s apartment floods

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patricia Guinea has been living in her apartment on the west side of Cleveland for three years. It wasn’t until last Thursday that she felt unsafe, after her ceiling fell apart.

“I heard the tapping and I didn’t know it was water, I didn’t know what I was hearing, ” said Guinea.

Guinea told 19 News it was around midnight that her upstairs neighbor’s apartment began to flood after the neighbor fell asleep with the water running.

The water filled up Guinea’s apartment and travelled through her floor board to her downstairs neighbor’s apartment.

“I went down there, she was crying, the kids were crying, she was soaked,” explained Guinea.

Guinea told 19 News she called her insurance company, the emergency maintenance team, and the leasing office.

Guinea was given a fan and a device to help soak up the water on the floor, however, our team discovered during our visit that there was still a ton of water coming from the floor boards.

Guinea unhappy with how management and her insurance company have been handling the situation called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

“That’s why you guys are here because nobody is doing anything,” said Guinea, “I need to be in a hotel room.”

Guinea showed the damage to 19 News crews as they filmed, showing water stains on the ceiling with exposed boards and even how some of her electrical sockets were no longer working.

“Everything in my bedroom got wet,” Guinea said.

Right now Guinea is living with a friend while she waits to hear from her insurance company and the apartment management team.

She told 19 News a lot of things will need to be replaced, but some of her collectable items are gone forever now.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team went by the leasing office to see what was being done about Guinea’s living arrangements.

We were told that corporate had been notified about the flooding and the office was waiting to hear back from them.

Our team also reached out to Guinea’s insurance company, and have not yet heard back.

