Committee hears proposal that would reduce training for Ohio teachers to carry guns at schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Ohio Senate’s Veterans and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday to discuss proposed legislation that could make it easier for teachers to carry firearms at schools.

House Bill 99 was introduced by Republican Ohio State Rep. Thomas Hall, of Madison Township, in February 2021. More than two dozen other state representatives have cosponsored the bill.

If passed into law, the bill would give Ohio school districts the authority to allow or prohibit teachers and other staff members to possess a gun on campus.

“At the end of the day, what we are talking about here is empowering our local schools to make the best decision for their students and educators so that our children feel safe and are safe in Ohio schools,” Rep. Hall said.

The bill would lessen the amount of training required for teachers to carry a firearm on school grounds.

“Seven-hundred-and-fifty-plus hours is not a realistic or practical requirement for full-time staff to complete in order to simply keep our students and educators safe,” the state representative added. “I am here to help clarify a gray area of law that will give schools the tools to protect their students if they wish to utilize them.”

State Rep. Hall testified that he is passionate about the proposal because his father served as a resource officer during a past shooting at Madison High School. The school then began allowing certain faculty members to be armed, but that policy was later challenged in the Ohio Supreme Court.

Previous committee hearings held with Ohio House members were met with testimony from dozens of opponents and supporters of House Bill 99.

The Ohio House already approved the proposal with a vote of 59 to 33. The Ohio Senate would have to vote in favor of the bill before sending it to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.