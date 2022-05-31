2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Committee hears proposal that would reduce training for Ohio teachers to carry guns at schools

File - Armed teachers in schools
File - Armed teachers in schools(Source: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Ohio Senate’s Veterans and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday to discuss proposed legislation that could make it easier for teachers to carry firearms at schools.

House Bill 99 was introduced by Republican Ohio State Rep. Thomas Hall, of Madison Township, in February 2021. More than two dozen other state representatives have cosponsored the bill.

Tuesday's Veterans and Public Safety Committee hearing set for 2:30 p.m.

If passed into law, the bill would give Ohio school districts the authority to allow or prohibit teachers and other staff members to possess a gun on campus.

“At the end of the day, what we are talking about here is empowering our local schools to make the best decision for their students and educators so that our children feel safe and are safe in Ohio schools,” Rep. Hall said.

The bill would lessen the amount of training required for teachers to carry a firearm on school grounds.

“Seven-hundred-and-fifty-plus hours is not a realistic or practical requirement for full-time staff to complete in order to simply keep our students and educators safe,” the state representative added. “I am here to help clarify a gray area of law that will give schools the tools to protect their students if they wish to utilize them.”

Related: Ohio sheriff offers teachers free firearms training

State Rep. Hall testified that he is passionate about the proposal because his father served as a resource officer during a past shooting at Madison High School. The school then began allowing certain faculty members to be armed, but that policy was later challenged in the Ohio Supreme Court.

Previous committee hearings held with Ohio House members were met with testimony from dozens of opponents and supporters of House Bill 99.

The Ohio House already approved the proposal with a vote of 59 to 33. The Ohio Senate would have to vote in favor of the bill before sending it to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

19 News
Vigil held at Cleveland church for victims of recent mass shootings across country
19 News confronted a pair of men going door-to-door asking to see personal information.
Potential scammers confronted in Cleveland as Better Business Bureau issues new warnings
A Wellington High School student was arrested Monday after making threats against the school.
Wellington High School student arrested after making threats, school officials say
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday