Dirt bike rider severely injured after crashing into car while doing wheelie, Cleveland police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old dirt bike rider was seriously injured after he rear-ended a SUV on the city’s East side.

According to police, the rider, whose name is not being released, was doing a wheelie at the time of the accident.

Officers said the crash happened on Saturday, May 28 at 7:52 p.m.

A 68-year-old woman was driving a Kia Sportage westbound on Kinsman Road and was making a left onto E. 138th Street when she was struck from behind by the Yamaha 450F, said police.

EMS transported the rider to University Hospitals.

Police said he is being treated for severe head trauma.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

