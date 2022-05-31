2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Excessive heat and humidity’: Several Cleveland Metropolitan School District campuses closed Tuesday

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Cleveland Metropolitan School District campuses were closed on Tuesday due to “excessive heat and humidity in their buildings.”

According to an alert posted on the district’s website, the impacted schools included:

  • Benjamin Franklin
  • Charles Mooney
  • Collinwood
  • Facing History New Tech
  • Louis Agassiz
  • Mary Bethune
  • Memorial
  • New Tech West

The 19 First Alert Weather meteorologists forecast temperatures to reach near 90 degrees on Tuesday.

While the schools were closed, CMSD said students will switch to remote learning.

Grab-and-go meals are being offered at each school.

Additionally, CMSD said a problem with the air-conditioning system caused a closure of the Cleveland School of the Arts. There will be no remote learning for students there.

