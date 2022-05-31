‘Excessive heat and humidity’: Several Cleveland Metropolitan School District campuses closed Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Cleveland Metropolitan School District campuses were closed on Tuesday due to “excessive heat and humidity in their buildings.”

According to an alert posted on the district’s website, the impacted schools included:

Benjamin Franklin

Charles Mooney

Collinwood

Facing History New Tech

Louis Agassiz

Mary Bethune

Memorial

New Tech West

The 19 First Alert Weather meteorologists forecast temperatures to reach near 90 degrees on Tuesday.

While the schools were closed, CMSD said students will switch to remote learning.

Grab-and-go meals are being offered at each school.

Additionally, CMSD said a problem with the air-conditioning system caused a closure of the Cleveland School of the Arts. There will be no remote learning for students there.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.