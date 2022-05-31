FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot day ahead. High temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Another warm night as well as we only fall to around 70 degrees. A rather big change is coming as a cold front crosses the area tomorrow afternoon. The most humid day will be tomorrow right before the front passes. Thunderstorms are expected to develop by mid afternoon. The storms will be in the area through early evening. The atmosphere will be quite unstable so it won’t take much for these storms to reach severe levels. Wind damage, hail, and heavy rain the main hazards. I would really pay attention to the weather in the 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. timeframe. A much cooler day Thursday as temperatures only rise in the 60 to 65 degree range. A wave of showers is in the forecast the first half of the day.

