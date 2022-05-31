Macedonia man faces multiple sex charges involving children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - William Lupica Jr, 70, is under arrest in Summit County.

19 Investigates uncovered a secret indictment in the case.

Lupica faces three counts of rape and 18 other felonies, including illegal use of nudity-oriented material. 19 Investigates also found a warrant filed for Lupica on May 18 in Stow Municipal Court.

The warrant is for one count of rape of a child three to five years old.

According to court documents, the crimes happened between 2018 and 2019. Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms they processed evidence in this case. This is a developing story, and we’ll have more as it develops.

Here are the charges:

3 counts of rape – felonies of the 1st degree

3 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired Person – felonies of the 2nd degree

5 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance – felonies of the 2nd degree

2 counts of gross sexual imposition – felonies of the 3rd degree

3 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person – felonies of the 4th degree

5 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance – felonies of the 5th degree

