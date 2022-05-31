2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Macedonia man faces multiple sex charges involving children

William Lupica, Jr
William Lupica, Jr((Source: Summit County Sheriff))
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - William Lupica Jr, 70, is under arrest in Summit County.

19 Investigates uncovered a secret indictment in the case.

Lupica faces three counts of rape and 18 other felonies, including illegal use of nudity-oriented material. 19 Investigates also found a warrant filed for Lupica on May 18 in Stow Municipal Court.

The warrant is for one count of rape of a child three to five years old.

According to court documents, the crimes happened between 2018 and 2019. Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms they processed evidence in this case. This is a developing story, and we’ll have more as it develops.

Here are the charges:

  • 3 counts of rape – felonies of the 1st degree
  • 3 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired Person – felonies of the 2nd degree
  • 5 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance – felonies of the 2nd degree
  • 2 counts of gross sexual imposition – felonies of the 3rd degree
  • 3 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person – felonies of the 4th degree
  • 5 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance – felonies of the 5th degree

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

damage caused by flooding upstairs
Cleveland woman’s ceiling crashes onto her bed after neighbor’s apartment floods
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview
Attorney for the 22 Deshaun Watson accusers speaks ahead of possible NFL decision on Browns QB
File: bear image
Bears sighted throughout Lake County, sheriffs say
File - Armed teachers in schools
Committee hears proposal that would reduce training for Ohio teachers to carry guns at schools