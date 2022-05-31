Man charged with murdering his stepfather in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police charged a man with murder after a man was found dead inside a home, according to Chief Joe Mays of the South Euclid Police Department.

South Euclid officers previously responded to a home in the 4500 block of Telhurst Road around 6 a.m. on May 30 for a report of a family disturbance.

Police previously said a man was found dead at the home and a second man was taken into custody.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Russell Barnett, 58.

The South Euclid Municipal Court formally charged Andre Williams II, from South Euclid, in connection to Barnett’s death.

Williams is currently being held in the South Euclid Jail awaiting his initial court appearance, scheduled for June 2, Mays confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

