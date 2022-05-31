Man convicted of murder, other violent crimes sentenced by Cuyahoga County judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A repeat violent offender will face a Cuyahoga County judge for sentencing on Tuesday.

The hearing for Gregory Hoyett is scheduled for noon.

Court records show that Hoyett pleaded guilty on May 9 to the following charges:

1 count of aggravated murder

2 counts of aggravated assault

1 count of having weapons while under disability

1 count of robbery

1 count of having weapons while under disability

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said the criminal charges stem from three separate incidents.

On Nov. 13, 2020, the 28-year-old suspect fatally shot a 63-year-old East 134th Street resident while he was working on a home gutter project with family members.

Hoyett then fled the scene.

Investigators said Hoyett was involved in a December 2020 altercation with a 54-year-old man on an RTA bus when he shot him in the legs in Maple Heights near the intersection of Franklin Road and Clampher Street.

The victim did survive the incident.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Hoyett was linked to the shooting by DNA on a mask that was left behind at the crime scene.

On Jan. 16, Hoyett robbed a 63-year-old victim at gunpoint near an East 131st Street store in Cleveland, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Hoyett left the scene on foot after robbing the victim’s cigarettes, but he was later located and arrested.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.