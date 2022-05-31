Maple Heights man dies after being stabbed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man died last Saturday after he was stabbed in the neck on the city’s West side.

Officers were called to a home in the 9600 block of Silk Avenue around 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 for a report of a stabbing. This is in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found EMS rendering first aid to Noah Jackson, 31.

Jackson was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said the stabbing happened during an argument between Jackson and his ex-girlfriend.

She was taken into custody at the scene and the case remains under investigation, said police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

