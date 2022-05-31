2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Maple Heights man dies after being stabbed in Cleveland

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man died last Saturday after he was stabbed in the neck on the city’s West side.

Officers were called to a home in the 9600 block of Silk Avenue around 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 for a report of a stabbing. This is in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found EMS rendering first aid to Noah Jackson, 31.

Jackson was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said the stabbing happened during an argument between Jackson and his ex-girlfriend.

She was taken into custody at the scene and the case remains under investigation, said police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

According to Kent Police, they responded to a report stating that the individual entered the...
Unknown suspect robs Kent bank at gunpoint, police say
Dirt bike rider severely injured after crashing into car while doing wheelie, Cleveland police say
Gregory Hoyett
Man convicted of murder, other violent crimes sentenced by Cuyahoga County judge
19 News
Vigil held at Cleveland church for victims of recent mass shootings across country