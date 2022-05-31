2 Strong 4 Bullies
Masks required in all Cuyahoga County buildings starting June 1

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, holds his face mask in his hands by the ear loops, as he attends a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing, about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - County Executive Armond Budish signed an Executive Order requiring masks to be worn in all Cuyahoga County government buildings, regardless of vaccination status, according to a press release from the county.

The release said the county has been identified as having a “high” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The COVID-19 community level is determined by three indicators: (1) new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the last 7 days; (2) percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (7-day average); and (3) new COVID-19 cases per 100,00 population in the last 7 days.

Cuyahoga County has an average of 366 cases per day, reported as of May 30, which is above the 200-case threshold to be labeled as having a “high” community level of COVID-19. Therefore, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, according to the release.

Visitors and employees are asked to wear face coverings while in a County-owned building, keep a distance of at least six feet apart from others, and allow no more than four people in an elevator at a time.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Cuyahoga County, and we do not want to get back to where we were in December of last year,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “I know nobody wants to go back to mask mandates, but this executive order is a necessary measure to help keep both visitors to our buildings and our employees better protected against the virus. The best way to beat COVID is by getting vaccinated, so I encourage residents that are still unvaccinated to get the shot and stay up to date on boosters. This will better protect you, your loved ones, and the community. We will overcome this virus together.”

