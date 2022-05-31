New details on the torture, murder of a 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The six suspects charged in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, were indicted on additional charges by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Tuesday.

Alishah Pointer (Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Pointer’s body was found on Nov. 9, 2021 in the basement of a burned out abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Portria Williams, 31, Destiny Henderson, 18, Nathaniel Poke, 23, Anthony Bryant, 19, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 31, and Brittany Smith, 33, are all being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to new court documents, on Nov. 4, 2021, Williams, Henderson, Poke and Shomo drove to a home near Glenmont and Superior Roads in East Cleveland and forced two women to get into their car at gunpoint.

Anthony Bryant, Portria Williams ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The four suspects then allegedly had the female victims take them to Pointer’s location.

Once at Pointer’s location, the suspects lured her into their vehicle .

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor said after releasing their first two kidnapping victims, the suspects drove Pointer to Williams’s home and held her into the next day.

While there, Smith and Bryant arrived and Poke left, according to documents.

Shomo, Smith and Bryant then allegedly physically assaulted Pointer in order to gain information related to their friend’s death.

Shomo then allegedly left the home and Henderson, Smith, Williams and Bryant forced Pointer into their vehicle and drove her to an abandoned home on Savannah Avenue.

After forcing her inside the house, Williams and Bryant fired several shots at Pointer, according to court documents.

Henderson, Williams, Bryant and Smith then allegedly left the scene and went to Shomo’s home.

Williams and Shomo were indicted on the following charges:

*Two counts of aggravated murder

*Three counts of murder

*Two counts of felonious assault

*Five counts of kidnapping

*One count of conspiracy

*One count of having weapons while under disability

Henderson, Poke, Bryant and Smith were indicted on the following charges:

*Two counts of aggravated murder

*Three counts of murder

*Two counts of felonious assault

*Five counts of kidnapping

*One count of conspiracy

