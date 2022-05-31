2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New details on the torture, murder of a 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The six suspects charged in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, were indicted on additional charges by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Tuesday.

Alishah Pointer
Alishah Pointer(Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Pointer’s body was found on Nov. 9, 2021 in the basement of a burned out abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Portria Williams, 31, Destiny Henderson, 18, Nathaniel Poke, 23, Anthony Bryant, 19, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 31, and Brittany Smith, 33, are all being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr.
Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to new court documents, on Nov. 4, 2021, Williams, Henderson, Poke and Shomo drove to a home near Glenmont and Superior Roads in East Cleveland and forced two women to get into their car at gunpoint.

Anthony Bryant, Portria Williams
Anthony Bryant, Portria Williams((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The four suspects then allegedly had the female victims take them to Pointer’s location.

Once at Pointer’s location, the suspects lured her into their vehicle .

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor said after releasing their first two kidnapping victims, the suspects drove Pointer to Williams’s home and held her into the next day.

While there, Smith and Bryant arrived and Poke left, according to documents.

Shomo, Smith and Bryant then allegedly physically assaulted Pointer in order to gain information related to their friend’s death.

Shomo then allegedly left the home and Henderson, Smith, Williams and Bryant forced Pointer into their vehicle and drove her to an abandoned home on Savannah Avenue.

After forcing her inside the house, Williams and Bryant fired several shots at Pointer, according to court documents.

Henderson, Williams, Bryant and Smith then allegedly left the scene and went to Shomo’s home.

Williams and Shomo were indicted on the following charges:

*Two counts of aggravated murder

*Three counts of murder

*Two counts of felonious assault

*Five counts of kidnapping

*One count of conspiracy

*One count of having weapons while under disability

Henderson, Poke, Bryant and Smith were indicted on the following charges:

*Two counts of aggravated murder

*Three counts of murder

*Two counts of felonious assault

*Five counts of kidnapping

*One count of conspiracy

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Pride Month Flag
Pride month plan announced for Cleveland
Many events planned for Pride Month
Man charged with murdering his stepfather in South Euclid
Two people were arrested during a search warrant in Cleveland last week
2 arrested, fentanyl sized by Cleveland Police