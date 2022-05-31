Ohio bill would reduce requirements to carry a gun at a school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - House Bill 99, which would reduce the requirements to carry a gun at a school, saw some changes made from the Veterans and Public Safety Committee.

The bill, which was passed by the house in November, would require a conceal carry permit in addition to 24 hours of additional firearm training and eight hours of annual training for a person to be authorized to carry a firearm on school premises. Prior to this bill, peace officers could only carry firearms at a school if they had more than 600 hours of training and more than 20 years of police experience.

According to the bill, school boards could make for more requirements if they would desire.

The bill has been highly controversial since its introduction, with many school organizations arguing against its approval. During the second hearing in front of the Veterans and Public Safety Committee, dozens spoke against the bill while only three spoke in support.

