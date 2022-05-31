2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio bill would reduce requirements to carry a gun at a school

FILE
FILE(WVIR)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - House Bill 99, which would reduce the requirements to carry a gun at a school, saw some changes made from the Veterans and Public Safety Committee.

The bill, which was passed by the house in November, would require a conceal carry permit in addition to 24 hours of additional firearm training and eight hours of annual training for a person to be authorized to carry a firearm on school premises. Prior to this bill, peace officers could only carry firearms at a school if they had more than 600 hours of training and more than 20 years of police experience.

According to the bill, school boards could make for more requirements if they would desire.

The bill has been highly controversial since its introduction, with many school organizations arguing against its approval. During the second hearing in front of the Veterans and Public Safety Committee, dozens spoke against the bill while only three spoke in support.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Suspect breaks into Painesville Township home with family, young child inside, sheriff’s office says
97-year-old WWII veteran goes on trip of a lifetime, honored in Normandy
97-year-old WWII veteran goes on trip of a lifetime, honored in Normandy
Cleveland man requests to withdraw guilty plea in connection to death of 2-year-old boy
Cleveland man requests to withdraw guilty plea in connection to death of 2-year-old boy
Deshaun Watson
23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say