Pride month plan announced for Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - June is pride month, with Destination Cleveland announcing “Pride in the Land” community events for all to attend during the month.

Below is a break down of the planned events for the month:

Flat Out Pride on Friday, June 3 in the Flats East Bank. The next day, Clevelanders and visitors alike can celebrate the city’s vibrant LBGTQ community with a march and the Pride in the CLE festival on Malls B &C, which will include vendors, food and drink and live entertainment.

Runners will rock their best rainbow attire for Platform Beer Co.’s inaugural Pride Martian 5K . The race, which benefits the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, starts and finishes in front of Platform’s Ohio City taproom. Race participants are encouraged to rock their most colorful ensembles, with prizes being handed out for the best costume as well as top race finishers. Platform will also donate $5 of each case of Pride Martian sold throughout the state to LGBTQ causes.

Billed as “the proudest bar crawl of the year,” Pride Crawl Cleveland includes stops at several of the city’s top LGBTQ nightlife hotspots. Participants will enjoy festive drink specials at stops including Velvet Dog, Vibe Bar & Patio, Cocktails Cleveland, Symposium Nightclub and The Hawk. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Celebrate Pride at Progressive Field during the 2022 Cleveland Guardians Pride Night . A special ticket package gets attendees seats to the game along with a limited-edition Guardians pride t-shirt. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket package will benefit the Plexus Education Fund.

For more on the events for pride month, visit the link here.

