Unknown suspect robs Kent bank at gunpoint, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown individual robbed the Huntington Bank at 101 E. Main Street in Kent around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

According to Kent Police, they responded to a report stating that the individual entered the bank and pointed a firearm at the teller, presenting a note demanding money.

After placing the money in a beige purse, police said the suspect fled the bank.

Police said that the suspect was heavy set, of an unknown gender, black, wearing a pink hoodie, pink mask and a stocking hat.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident to call Kent PD detectives at 330-673-7732.

