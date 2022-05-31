Vigil held at Cleveland church for victims of recent mass shootings across country

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People gathered at the Fifth Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Cleveland on Monday to honor the recent mass shooting victims.

Pastor Regis Bunch led the vigil.

“First, there were tears that had to be shed. Then, it’s thinking about what action steps that we can take,” said Pastor Bunch.

Pastor Bunch says he was devastated to hear about the shootings like many of us.

Even though they didn’t happen in Cleveland, it hit close to home for him.

“It caught me off guard, like the Charleston shooting, right in the middle of a sanctuary, that Black parishioners were losing their lives. And now at a supermarket where parishioners weren’t thinking about their lives being lost at a grocery store,” said Pastor Bunch.

Pastor Bunch says another goal of this vigil is to call for something to be done about mass shootings and access to guns in our country.

“When we say we want an end to gun violence, an end to white supremacy, who has that on their platform and voting in that type of direction?,” Bunch added.

Bunch also hopes this vigil helps the community heal.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.