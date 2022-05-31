2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wellington High School student arrested after making threats, school officials say

A Wellington High School student was arrested Monday after making threats against the school.
A Wellington High School student was arrested Monday after making threats against the school.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wellington High School student was arrested Monday after making threats against the school, according to Superintendent Edward Webber.

The threats made by the student, who was taken into custody by the Wellington Village Police Department on May 30, was found to be a reliable threat, prompting their arrest, according to a press release.

District communications coordinator Julie Short said the district’s first priority is the safety and welfare of its staff and students in a comment regarding the investigation.

“We thank our Wellington Village Police and those that correctly voiced their concerns to the proper individuals,” Short said.

District officials said any parent or student that has any information about potential threats to school safety should report their concerns to school officials, or call text Safer Schools Ohio at 1-844-723-3764.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more stories are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer before rain arrives on Wednesday
Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach
Coast Guard rescues 1 from Lake Erie after jet ski takes on water near Headlands Beach
District officials said they are confident that the district is safe after a student made a...
Midview School District student arrested after making shooting threat, school officials say
Maple Heights officer fatally shoots suspect in Cleveland
Maple Heights officer fatally shoots suspect in Cleveland