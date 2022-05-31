Wellington High School student arrested after making threats, school officials say

WELLINGTON VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wellington High School student was arrested Monday after making threats against the school, according to Superintendent Edward Webber.

The threats made by the student, who was taken into custody by the Wellington Village Police Department on May 30, was found to be a reliable threat, prompting their arrest, according to a press release.

District communications coordinator Julie Short said the district’s first priority is the safety and welfare of its staff and students in a comment regarding the investigation.

“We thank our Wellington Village Police and those that correctly voiced their concerns to the proper individuals,” Short said.

District officials said any parent or student that has any information about potential threats to school safety should report their concerns to school officials, or call text Safer Schools Ohio at 1-844-723-3764.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more stories are released.

