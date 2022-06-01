2 injured in overnight shooting near housing complex on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured during a shooting overnight in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.
The shooting was first reported at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday near a Garden Valley housing complex along Kinsman Road.
Officials told 19 News that one of the victims, believed to be a man in his 30s, was taken to an area hospital via personal vehicle in unknown condition.
Cleveland EMS took a second victim by ambulance to the hospital, but the individual’s age and condition is not known at this time.
This is a developing story.
