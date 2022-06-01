2 unlocked cars with keys inside stolen within seconds in Streetsboro, police say

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said two cars were stolen from the Meadowview neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. on May 31, and officers need help finding the thieves.

Three individuals in a dark-colored SUV were in the neighborhood for several minutes trying to open car doors “before they hit the jackpot,” according to Streetsboro Police.

Streetsboro Police said two unlocked cars with the keys inside equaled two stolen cars in a matter of seconds.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the car shared by Streetsboro Police:

“We are increasing patrols in the neighborhoods but ask that you take your keys and lock your doors,” Streetsboro Police stated.

Call Dispatch at 330-626-4976 or 911 if you see anything suspicious, Streetsboro Police advised.

Email Ofc. Plesz at mplesz@streetsboropolice.com or call 330-626-4976 if you have additional information, pictures, or videos on this theft.

