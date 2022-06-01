2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett “still sick” about Uvalde shooting

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett, a Texas native, said Wednesday he’s “still sick” about the school shooting in Uvalde, TX and plans to be more involved as an advocate for social causes related to gun violence.

“I just think there needs to be more regulations,” Garrett said. “I do not think there needs to be ARs in general in the general public. I think if you want to defend your home, you should have a pistol. I think if you want to go hunting, I think you should have to use a rifle and I think you have to turn it in when hunting season is over or if you want to go somewhere else, you can use it then. I just do not see the reason for that to protect your home. I think that is a little bit overkill, and I think it has shown that time and time again through the years, and nothing has changed.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Sports betting
Official start date given for legal sports gambling in Ohio
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers against the Kansas City Royals...
Pitching powers Cleveland Guardians to 3-game sweep of Royals
Deshaun Watson
23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the...
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez named American League player of week