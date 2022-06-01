Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett “still sick” about Uvalde shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett, a Texas native, said Wednesday he’s “still sick” about the school shooting in Uvalde, TX and plans to be more involved as an advocate for social causes related to gun violence.

“I just think there needs to be more regulations,” Garrett said. “I do not think there needs to be ARs in general in the general public. I think if you want to defend your home, you should have a pistol. I think if you want to go hunting, I think you should have to use a rifle and I think you have to turn it in when hunting season is over or if you want to go somewhere else, you can use it then. I just do not see the reason for that to protect your home. I think that is a little bit overkill, and I think it has shown that time and time again through the years, and nothing has changed.”

