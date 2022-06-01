Cleveland Heights responds to Ohio’s bill modeled after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law with Pride flag on crosswalk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To commemorate the start of “Pride Month” in June, officials from Cleveland Heights introduced several new initiatives during the city’s first-ever Progress Pride flag-raising ceremony.

According to the city’s public relations specialist Jorge Ramos Pantoja, Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren announced three “substantive policy” changes during Wednesday’s ceremony.

The changes include expanding the benefits packages for city employees and banning conversion therapy techniques in Cleveland Heights.

“Pride is the insistence, in the face of intense resistance, that the LGBTQ+ community deserves real respect and substantive access to the rights that we all expect to enjoy,” Mayor Seren said.

In addition to raising the flag outside of the city hall, a Progress Pride painting was installed on the crosswalk stretching across the street near the intersection of Kildare Road and Cedar Road in front of Heights High School.

Mayor Seren said that the placement of the newly-painted crosswalk is his “administration’s answer to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill” that was recently introduced in Ohio.

“The city of Cleveland Heights is planting its flag firmly on the side of acceptance and respect and against intolerance and bigotry,” Mayor Seren added.

