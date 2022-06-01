2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Heights responds to Ohio’s bill modeled after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law with Pride flag on crosswalk

Progress Pride flag in Cleveland Heights
Progress Pride flag in Cleveland Heights(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To commemorate the start of “Pride Month” in June, officials from Cleveland Heights introduced several new initiatives during the city’s first-ever Progress Pride flag-raising ceremony.

According to the city’s public relations specialist Jorge Ramos Pantoja, Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren announced three “substantive policy” changes during Wednesday’s ceremony.

The changes include expanding the benefits packages for city employees and banning conversion therapy techniques in Cleveland Heights.

“Pride is the insistence, in the face of intense resistance, that the LGBTQ+ community deserves real respect and substantive access to the rights that we all expect to enjoy,” Mayor Seren said.

In addition to raising the flag outside of the city hall, a Progress Pride painting was installed on the crosswalk stretching across the street near the intersection of Kildare Road and Cedar Road in front of Heights High School.

Mayor Seren said that the placement of the newly-painted crosswalk is his “administration’s answer to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill” that was recently introduced in Ohio.

“The city of Cleveland Heights is planting its flag firmly on the side of acceptance and respect and against intolerance and bigotry,” Mayor Seren added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Coast Guard suspends search for 21-year-old who went missing at Lakeview Beach in Lorain
(Source: Westlake police)
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Westlake
MetroHealth sending handwritten letters and care packages to trauma team treating Uvalde school...
MetroHealth sending handwritten letters and care packages to trauma team treating Uvalde school shooting victims
14-year-old Sha’niya Broadus has been reported as missing, according to Garfield Heights police.
14-year-old girl missing from Garfield Heights