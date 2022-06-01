2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland man pleads guilty to murdering his girlfriend in 2021

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his girlfriend in May 2021.

Cleveland police said on May 15, 2021, Dominique Perry entered the home of his 32-year-old girlfriend and shot her. After the shooting, Perry fled the scene.

Dominique Perry
Dominique Perry((Source: Cleveland police))

Police added the victim’s children were in the home, but were not injured.

A friend was also at the home and called 911.

EMS transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Perry pleaded guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under disability.

He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher on June 6.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Coast Guard suspends search for 21-year-old who went missing at Lakeview Beach in Lorain
(Source: Westlake police)
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Westlake
Na’Chelle Fawler (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Pick-up driver dies in crash in Tuscarawas County