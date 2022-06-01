Cleveland man pleads guilty to murdering his girlfriend in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his girlfriend in May 2021.

Cleveland police said on May 15, 2021, Dominique Perry entered the home of his 32-year-old girlfriend and shot her. After the shooting, Perry fled the scene.

Dominique Perry ((Source: Cleveland police))

Police added the victim’s children were in the home, but were not injured.

A friend was also at the home and called 911.

EMS transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Perry pleaded guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under disability.

He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher on June 6.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.