2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on May 31.

According to officers, Na’Chelle Fawler was last seen at Memorial School at 410 East 152nd Street.

Na’Chelle Fawler
Na’Chelle Fawler((Source: Cleveland police))

Na’Chelle was wearing a pink tank top, blue shorts and flip flops. Family members say she is currently wearing her hair in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Coast Guard suspends search for 21-year-old who went missing at Lakeview Beach in Lorain
Dominique Perry (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland man pleads guilty to murdering his girlfriend in 2021
(Source: Westlake police)
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Westlake
Pick-up driver dies in crash in Tuscarawas County