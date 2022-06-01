Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on May 31.
According to officers, Na’Chelle Fawler was last seen at Memorial School at 410 East 152nd Street.
Na’Chelle was wearing a pink tank top, blue shorts and flip flops. Family members say she is currently wearing her hair in braids.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.