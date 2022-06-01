Coast Guard resumes search for 21-year-old who went missing at Lakeview Beach in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for a 21-year-old man who went missing in Lake Erie at Lakeview Beach resumed Wednesday morning.

Lorain police said the 21-year-old, whose name has not been released, went missing while trying to save a 15-year-old boy who went under water around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A dive team recovered the 15-year-old’s body Tuesday evening, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat were sent out to search along with local first responders, according to USCG Lt. Andre Clansy.

The teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

