2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Coast Guard resumes search for 21-year-old who went missing at Lakeview Beach in Lorain

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for a 21-year-old man who went missing in Lake Erie at Lakeview Beach resumed Wednesday morning.

Lorain police said the 21-year-old, whose name has not been released, went missing while trying to save a 15-year-old boy who went under water around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A dive team recovered the 15-year-old’s body Tuesday evening, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat were sent out to search along with local first responders, according to USCG Lt. Andre Clansy.

The teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

19 News
2 injured in overnight shooting near housing complex on Cleveland’s East side
Saniyah Nicholson (Source: WOIO)
Sentencing delayed again for 2 men linked to 2018 shooting death of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson
The murder of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson remains unsolved.
Dark Side of the Land: The mayor and the murder
Man injured in Cleveland house fire