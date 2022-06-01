Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Westlake
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man died after crashing his Corvette into a utility pole on Clague Road.
The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on May 30 near St. Bernadette’s Church.
Westlake police said the driver, Michael Polivka, died from his injuries at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center.
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said the crash remains under investigation, but preliminary analysis of evidence does not support a drag racing incident.
The road was closed for more than three hours after the crash.
