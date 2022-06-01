2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Westlake

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man died after crashing his Corvette into a utility pole on Clague Road.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on May 30 near St. Bernadette’s Church.

Westlake police said the driver, Michael Polivka, died from his injuries at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center.

Westlake fatal
Westlake fatal((Source: Westlake police))

Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said the crash remains under investigation, but preliminary analysis of evidence does not support a drag racing incident.

The road was closed for more than three hours after the crash.

