Feds in Cleveland suggest legal guns are purchased for convicted felons every day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the debate over gun sales and the laws that govern them intensifies, there is a relatively little-known criminal activity known as “straw purchasing” taking place on a daily basis, feds say.

The process involves a legally qualified person buying a gun with the intent to give the weapon to an unqualified person, usually a convicted felon.

“They’re a person with no criminal history, they can go into a gun store and complete the background check paperwork and purchase a firearm. They provide it to a party that would usually be a prohibited individual for various reasons. Whether they be a felon, a domestic violence abuser, or a fugitive,” said Timothy Canon, assistant special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

While the ATF takes such violations seriously, it can be difficult to prevent.

“Gun stores [are] the first line of defense,” Canon told 19 News. “There is no way to know how prevalent it is but it’s a daily occurrence.”

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 40 percent of criminals obtain their guns from friends or family.

“We try to educate the public and [retail] industry on the risks of straw purchasing firearms,” Canon said, pointing to the ATF’s “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” campaign.

“You don’t know what their intentions are,” he told 19 News. “Are they going to use that [gun] in a domestic abuse situation? Are they going to go out and rob a bank or a store? Those implications are something that people really need to think about. Why do they need a gun and why are they asking me to purchase it?”

In 2018, Gerald Lawson III legally bought a gun in Broadview Heights. He then gave the gun to Quentin Smith, who murdered two Westerville police officers.

Smith could not legally own a weapon because he was a convicted felon.

Lawson was sentenced to five years in prison for straw purchasing the firearm.

He bought the gun at Stonewall Tactical, which has since changed ownership.

“If we suspect a straw purchase, we’ll just stop it,” said current Stonewell owner Doug Murillo.

He said they watch for red flags on every purchase, starting with the mandatory paperwork that prospective buyers fill out.

“We tell them to read each question carefully, make sure they fully understand [the questions] before they answer them,” he told 19 News. “If we find a non-qualifying answer, we’ll stop the sale at that time.”

Murillo said customers are also told they must fill out the form on their own, without any guidance from anyone else.

Lying on the paperwork is a federal crime.

Murillo said they also watch for physical and verbal red flags.

“Usually when someone walks in and is very direct, [like] ‘this is what I’m looking for, I don’t need to touch it, I’m good to go.’ … Every sale we’re making sure, to the best of our ability, that it’s not a straw purchase,” Murillo said.

Straw purchasing carries a maximum $250,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

