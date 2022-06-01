2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s humid and warm today. High temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will be tracking through the area this afternoon and evening. This will be the focus for thunderstorms this afternoon. Given the high instability in the atmosphere, it won’t take much for these storms to get robust. Our area is in the sever risk. Wind damage the main hazard. The timeframe for the storms is from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Much cooler air builds in behind the front. Another wave of low pressure will track along the boundary by tomorrow morning. Rain likely for your Thursday. A huge temperature difference with high temperatures only around 60 degrees.

