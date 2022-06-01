2 Strong 4 Bullies
Just when you thought gas prices couldn't get any higher, they have and here's why

On Monday, the European Union announced it cut 2/3 of the oil it buys from Russian, sending global oil prices higher.(MGN)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, the European Union (EU) decided to hit Russia with a sixth round of sanctions and it included buying even less Russian oil according to a tweet by the EU Council President.

<

While buying less Russian oil makes a major moral statement, it also means the EU will have to start buying oil from other sources the rest of the world relies on for things like gasoline, jet fuel and petroleum products.

The move sent gas prices at some gas stations up 10 and 20 cents a gallon almost overnight.

According to the gas price tracking website, GasBuddy.com the national average of a gallon of gas has now hit $4.71 a gallon, a new all-time high.

In Cleveland the new average is $4.67, also an all-time record.

