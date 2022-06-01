Just when you thought gas prices couldn’t get any higher, they have and here’s why

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, the European Union (EU) decided to hit Russia with a sixth round of sanctions and it included buying even less Russian oil according to a tweet by the EU Council President.

#Unity



Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU.



This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.



Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war.



#EUCO — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 30, 2022

While buying less Russian oil makes a major moral statement, it also means the EU will have to start buying oil from other sources the rest of the world relies on for things like gasoline, jet fuel and petroleum products.

The move sent gas prices at some gas stations up 10 and 20 cents a gallon almost overnight.

According to the gas price tracking website, GasBuddy.com the national average of a gallon of gas has now hit $4.71 a gallon, a new all-time high.

In Cleveland the new average is $4.67, also an all-time record.

The national average now on the cusp of reaching the $4.70/gal mark nationwide, prices now up 52c/gal from a month ago and $1.65/gal higher than one year ago. Bleak times. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 1, 2022

