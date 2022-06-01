Man injured in Cleveland house fire
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS rushed a man to MetroHealth Medical Center early Wednesday after he was hurt in a fire on the city’s West side.
Cleveland firefighters were called out to a home in the 2100 block of W. 78th Street just before 1 a.m.
According to firefighters, the male victim suffered a burn injury to his hand.
The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental and damage is estimated at $30,000.
