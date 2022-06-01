2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man injured in Cleveland house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS rushed a man to MetroHealth Medical Center early Wednesday after he was hurt in a fire on the city’s West side.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to a home in the 2100 block of W. 78th Street just before 1 a.m.

According to firefighters, the male victim suffered a burn injury to his hand.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental and damage is estimated at $30,000.

