Man injured in Cleveland house fire

EMS rushed a man to MetroHealth Medical Center early Wednesday after he was hurt in a fire on the city's West side.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to a home in the 2100 block of W. 78th Street just before 1 a.m.

According to firefighters, the male victim suffered a burn injury to his hand.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental and damage is estimated at $30,000.

