PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said detectives need help identifying the suspect accused of breaking and entering into cars in Perry Township.

Deputies responded to Larchview Drive on May 18 for the report, according to LCSO.

LCSO said this pictured man entered the property and tried to open the doors of cars in the driveway:

Man wanted for breaking and entering into cars in Perry Township, sheriff says (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

After multiple failed attempts, he went across the street where he broke into a van and stole $75, LCSO stated.

Call the LCSO at 440-350-5620 and reference case #2022-028954 if you can identify him or have any other information on this incident.

