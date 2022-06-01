MetroHealth sending handwritten letters and care packages to trauma team treating Uvalde school shooting victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trauma doctors and nurses in San Antonio treating the victims from Uvalde school shooting are in the hearts of the trauma team at MetroHealth.

On Tuesday, Metro trauma workers sent dozens of handwritten letters of encouragement and care packages to stand in solidarity with those trauma workers.

Dr. Jeff Claridge, the trauma medical director at Metro, said these horrifying moments leave lasting impacts on the doctors and nurses helping the victims.

“The people who were involved down in Texas they will never forget this day,” Dr. Claridge said.

Janice Buildt, a medical social worker in the emergency department at Metro, said it’s been difficult for healthcare workers for last few years and this mass shooting adds to that stress.

“We’ve all kind of taken the oath to take care and to move ahead and save these lives and put our own emotions and lives aside for others,” Buildt said.

Dr. Claridge treated victims after the Chardon High School shooting that left three people dead. He’ll never forget the pain of seeing children die and having to speak with their parents.

“You compartmentalize it, occasionally we lose it,” Dr. Claridge said. “I personally struggle with talking with the father after a bad trauma when I see dad break down, I’m not far behind.”

Dr. Claridge said trauma workers are a tight knit community.

He wants those in Texas to know they are appreciated for their dedication to treating the victims and that it’s also important that they take care of themselves, too.

“It’s difficult, but we have to do our job,” Dr. Claridge said.

