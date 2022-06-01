Mother, daughter team return from Uvalde as part of Crisis Relief Canines team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While people miles away from Uvalde feel helpless after the mass school shooting, Shirley Graziano and her mother Diane Eyring headed down to Texas with their two Crisis Response Canines, Murph and Zodiac.

It was an emotional, grueling, but rewarding journey trying to help that community heal.

“I can honestly say that we made a difference,” said Graziano. “I think the dogs made a really big difference.”

They were one of six teams of Crisis Response Canines who spent six days in Uvalde, working with first responders and trauma professionals, visiting the memorial, and participating in services, going anywhere with people grieving.

“We’re not doing it. The dogs are doing it,” said Graziano. “As soon as they the dogs, you can see their faces light up, adults and children alike, and from a really somber look to, ‘Oh my God, look, there’s dogs,’ and they B-line to us,”

She said people told their stories after approaching the dogs and she said the community was welcoming and gracious but numb as they tried to help them forget for a few moments the events they’ll remember for a lifetime.

“We had so many people that we that either stopped crying because we bought the dogs or began crying and hugging the dogs and had immediate relief, like just emotional first aid,” said Graziano. “If we started some help for these people, then we’ve accomplished what we came for.”

She says for her and her mother, it will take awhile for them to process what they saw, felt, and experienced.

You can find out how to get involved and to help at the Crisis Response Canines website.

