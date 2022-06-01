Motorcyclist traveling at 147 miles per hour caught by Ohio troopers (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were kept busy over Memorial Day weekend, reporting 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts.

One of those stops, conducted by troopers from the Medina Post, involved a motorcyclist who was caught traveling 147 miles per hour.

The speed limit was 65 miles per hour.

“I wasn’t paying attention,” the driver responded when asked why he was going so fast.

The traffic stop was caught on the trooper’s dash and body-worn camera systems.

“I hate to see you get hurt,” the trooper said.

The motorcycle driver was cited for speeding.

