Official start date given for legal sports gambling in Ohio

Sports betting
Sports betting(WTVG)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission has officially set the Universal Start Date for Sports Gambling at January 1, 2023, the latest date the law allowed.

This means that, as soon as the clock hits midnight on New Years Day, mobile sports bets can be placed, with in-person kiosks also becoming legal.

According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission “According to industry estimates, this will necessitate detailed due diligence investigations, as well as comprehensive compliance examinations, of approximately 3,000 licensees ahead of January 1.”

JACK Entertainment is planning to expand their mobile app to support mobile sports gambling, in addition to in-person kiosks. They anticipate the success of sports betting to be in the top ten of state in the country.

