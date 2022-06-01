2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio fall ballot will include proposed noncitizen voting ban

(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans will vote this fall on a proposal to expressly prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections. The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday after previously passing the House. That sends it to the ballot for the high-stakes midterm election, and the issue stands to ignite GOP voters. Democrats criticize the proposal as taxation-without-representation and infringement on home rule. Its backers say it’s preventive. It addresses a legal loophole that remained after Yellow Springs approved letting legal immigrants vote on certain local races and tax issues. The Republican secretary of state argued that violated the U.S. and Ohio constitutions.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Empty classroom
Ohio lawmakers debate training for armed school employees
Agreement reached for Ohio vote on legal weed in 2023
William Husel turns himself in
Doctor innocent after murder trial permanently loses license
New Ohio law eases state regulation of some streams