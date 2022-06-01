Ohio woman gored by bison, tossed into air during Yellowstone National Park visit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials said an Ohio woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

According to the National Park Service, the 25-year-old Grove City resident approached the bison to within 10 feet on the morning of May 30.

The woman was gored by the bison and tossed 10 feet into the air after approaching the animal that was near the park boardwalk, park officials said.

Emergency medical responders took the woman to a hospital for treatment to a puncture wound and other injuries.

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park are required to remain at least 25 yards from wild bison. The National Park Service said two other individuals were in violation of the 25-yard policy with the same bison.

This is the first reported incident of 2022 involving a park visitor getting too close to a bison and the animal responding by goring the individual.

The incident remains under investigation.

