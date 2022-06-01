2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio’s remote employees are saving millions, study says

Ohio employees collectively have saved over $191 million, the study said, or about $134.55 per...
Ohio employees collectively have saved over $191 million, the study said, or about $134.55 per employee.(kold)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Work from home jobs are saving Ohioans $191 million, according to a study by CouponBirds.com.

The study surveyed 3,206 work from home employees in an attempt to determine just how much they have been saving per month after becoming remote.

Ohio employees collectively have saved over $191 million, the study said, or about $134.55 per employee.

However, the study also notes that many work from home employees are purchasing their own equipment such as desks, printers, or even computers.

Many employees believe that companies should reimburse them for the extra expenses, CouponBirds.com reported.

But with gas prices rising to a national average of $4.67 according to AAA, employees have been saving more and more without their daily commute.

Working from home is not all positives though, according to CouponBirds.com, with employees noting that their home internet speed has affected their day-to-day.

Employees also voiced concerns regarding small businesses to the study, with 39% of employees believing that those located near offices have lost business and require financial compensation.

The study concludes that while some employees prefer the office atmosphere, many employees enjoy the ability to work from home as well as the financial freedom to purchase items they may not have been able to previously afford.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Many revenge travelers will be hitting the road for Memorial Day and it will be an expensive...
Revenge travel is a thing and it’s expensive as heck
Rising gas prices hinder Memorial day weekend travel plans
Revenge travel is a thing and it’s expensive as heck - clipped version
Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Cleveland City Council legislation urges FirstEnergy to give up naming rights to Browns stadium
Gas prices $1.50 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy