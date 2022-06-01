Pick-up driver dies in crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Scio, Ohio man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Union Township early Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Derrick Easlick was driving a Ford Ranger westbound on US 250 when he went left-of-center while going around a curve.

According to troopers, Easlick then hit a Ford F-350 head-on.

Easlick was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tuscarawas County Coroner.

The driver and passenger of the F-350 suffered minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

US 250 was closed for about four hours.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation.

