Pitching powers Cleveland Guardians to 3-game sweep of Royals

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers against the Kansas City Royals...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lefty Konnor Pilkington went 5 solid innings for his first big-league win as the Cleveland Guardians blanked Kansas City 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Pilkington struck out 8, throwing 91 pitches. Relievers Eli Morgan, Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase completed the shutout.

The win finishes a 3-game sweep for the Guardians, who now head back on the road for a weekend series at Baltimore.

