Pitching powers Cleveland Guardians to 3-game sweep of Royals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lefty Konnor Pilkington went 5 solid innings for his first big-league win as the Cleveland Guardians blanked Kansas City 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Pilkington struck out 8, throwing 91 pitches. Relievers Eli Morgan, Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase completed the shutout.

Konnor Pilkington's 5Ks in 2 innings. pic.twitter.com/ZIyFPkXaU0 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 1, 2022

The win finishes a 3-game sweep for the Guardians, who now head back on the road for a weekend series at Baltimore.

