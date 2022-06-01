Pitching powers Cleveland Guardians to 3-game sweep of Royals
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lefty Konnor Pilkington went 5 solid innings for his first big-league win as the Cleveland Guardians blanked Kansas City 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.
Pilkington struck out 8, throwing 91 pitches. Relievers Eli Morgan, Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase completed the shutout.
The win finishes a 3-game sweep for the Guardians, who now head back on the road for a weekend series at Baltimore.
