Sentencing for Parma man convicted in deadly Lakewood pedestrian accident

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma man will be sentenced in Lakewood Municipal Court Wednesday after being convicted of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Lakewood.

In April, James Wolf pleaded guilty to the amended charge of reckless operation.

Karen Mack, 57, was struck while crossing W. 117th and Clifton around 4 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021.

Lakewood police said Wolf was making a right-hand turn onto West 117th Street when he struck Mack.

