Sentencing for Parma man convicted in deadly Lakewood pedestrian accident
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma man will be sentenced in Lakewood Municipal Court Wednesday after being convicted of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Lakewood.
In April, James Wolf pleaded guilty to the amended charge of reckless operation.
Karen Mack, 57, was struck while crossing W. 117th and Clifton around 4 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021.
Lakewood police said Wolf was making a right-hand turn onto West 117th Street when he struck Mack.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.