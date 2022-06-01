2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Parma man convicted in deadly Lakewood pedestrian accident

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma man will be sentenced in Lakewood Municipal Court Wednesday after being convicted of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Lakewood.

In April, James Wolf pleaded guilty to the amended charge of reckless operation.

Karen Mack, 57, was struck while crossing W. 117th and Clifton around 4 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021.

Lakewood police said Wolf was making a right-hand turn onto West 117th Street when he struck Mack.

