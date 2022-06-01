Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 PM; storms may produce damaging winds (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this hot and humid Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of northern Ohio until 10:00 PM.

*SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* in effect for all pink counties on the map, including Cuyahoga and Summit counties. Conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms between now and 10:00 PM. Main threats: damaging winds and hail. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/RxxV4XCKWr — Samantha Roberts ☀️ (@SamRobertsWX) June 1, 2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms.

The main threats with thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening will be damaging winds and hail.

While the severe threat will end after 10:00 PM, we can’t rule out a few hit or miss showers and storms overnight.

The front that’s bringing us storms today will linger to our south tomorrow, and as a little disturbance moves along the front, a few additional showers and storms will move through our area.

It won’t rain all day but occasional showers and storms will be possible.

The storms will move out by mid-afternoon Thursday, and a much more pleasant air mass will move in.

The weekend will be beautiful!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.