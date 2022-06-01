2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 PM; storms may produce damaging winds (19 First Alert Weather Day)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this hot and humid Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of northern Ohio until 10:00 PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms.

The main threats with thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening will be damaging winds and hail.

While the severe threat will end after 10:00 PM, we can’t rule out a few hit or miss showers and storms overnight.

The front that’s bringing us storms today will linger to our south tomorrow, and as a little disturbance moves along the front, a few additional showers and storms will move through our area.

It won’t rain all day but occasional showers and storms will be possible.

The storms will move out by mid-afternoon Thursday, and a much more pleasant air mass will move in.

The weekend will be beautiful!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon (19 First Alert Weather Day)
19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms return Wednesday afternoon; some strong to severe
19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms return Wednesday afternoon; some strong to severe
19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms return Wednesday afternoon; some strong to severe
19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms return Wednesday afternoon; some strong to severe