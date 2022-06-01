Sinkhole causes closure on Tuscarawas County roadway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Tuscarawas County warned of a road closure due to a large sinkhole that formed.

New Philadelphia police said on Tuesday that 2nd Street NE between East High Street and Fair Avenue was closed until further notice because of the sinkhole.

The city’s street department responded to the scene to survey the sinkhole and roadway for repairs, police said.

