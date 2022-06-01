2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sinkhole causes closure on Tuscarawas County roadway

Sinkhole in New Philadelphia
Sinkhole in New Philadelphia(Source: New Philadelphia police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Tuscarawas County warned of a road closure due to a large sinkhole that formed.

New Philadelphia police said on Tuesday that 2nd Street NE between East High Street and Fair Avenue was closed until further notice because of the sinkhole.

PHOTO: Sinkhole in New Philadelphia

The city’s street department responded to the scene to survey the sinkhole and roadway for repairs, police said.

