Suspect breaks into Painesville Township home with family, young child inside, sheriff’s office says

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal charges were pressed against the suspect accused of burglarizing a Painesville Township home on May 28, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sgt. Musleh said deputies were dispatched to the residence on Madison Avenue for a burglary in progress at 2:12 a.m. with a male actively attempting to break into the home from the back door.

Musleh stated that deputies were told while en route that the male gained access to the inside of the residence and caused the family and their young child to run out.

Deputies arrived on scene within minutes and heard loud noises inside the residence, said Musleh.

The Painesville Township Fire Department took the victims to a safe location as a perimeter was quickly set up, according to Musleh.

Deputies utilized the public address system equipped in the patrol unities as they hailed for the suspect for an extended period of time, but to no avail, Musleh stated.

Musleh said deputies saw the male suspect near the front door, but he did not comply with orders to walk outside and he stayed inside the residence.

The Perry Village Police Department provided additional assistance at the scene, according to Musleh.

Deputies made their way into the residence and found the suspect inside the victim’s living room, said Musleh.

According to Musleh, the suspect did not comply with verbal commands, tensed up, and actively resisted arrest as deputies attempted to place him in custody.

Deputies ultimately placed the suspect in custody without further incident, Musleh stated.

Musleh confirmed the victims did not suffer any injuries during this burglary.

This incident shut down Madison Avenue for about minutes, according to Musleh.

The suspect was criminally charged, Musleh confirmed, but did not state what the charges are.

Musleh said this incident is still under investigation.

Sergeant Musleh #19

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.