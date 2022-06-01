Thousands without power after storms roll through Northeast Ohio
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Afternoon thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands in Northeast Ohio Wednesday afternoon.
As of 6 pm over 20,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power, according to the company website.
CUYAHOGA (OH) 4,909
GEAUGA (OH)766
LORAIN (OH) 5,570
MAHONING (OH) 1,215
PORTAGE (OH) 1,037
SUMMIT (OH) 853
TRUMBULL (OH)4,873
