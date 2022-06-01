2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thousands without power after storms roll through Northeast Ohio

Power outage
Power outage(WNEM)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Afternoon thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands in Northeast Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

As of 6 pm over 20,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power, according to the company website.

CUYAHOGA (OH) 4,909

GEAUGA (OH)766

LORAIN (OH) 5,570

MAHONING (OH) 1,215

PORTAGE (OH) 1,037

SUMMIT (OH) 853

TRUMBULL (OH)4,873

