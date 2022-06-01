Thousands without power after storms roll through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Afternoon thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands in Northeast Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

As of 6 pm over 20,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power, according to the company website.

CUYAHOGA (OH) 4,909

GEAUGA (OH)766

LORAIN (OH) 5,570

MAHONING (OH) 1,215

PORTAGE (OH) 1,037

SUMMIT (OH) 853

TRUMBULL (OH)4,873

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.