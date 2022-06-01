U.S. Coast Guard recovers 1 of 2 missing in Lake Erie off Lakeview Beach in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A dive team recovered one of the two people who went missing in Lake Erie off Lakeview Beach in Lorain on Tuesday evening, the United States Coast Guard confirmed.

USCG Lt. Andre Clansy said got a 911 call at 6:30 p.m. that was forwarded from Lorain Police for a report of a 15-year-old boy seen going under the water.

Shortly after, a 21-year-old man jumped in the water to try to rescue the teen, according to Clansy.

Clansy said the man was then seen going under the water, but was not seen coming out.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat were sent out to search along with local first responders, according to Clansy.

A local dive team recovered one of the two males, Clansy confirmed.

However, it is unknown if the recovered male was the 15-year-old boy or the 21-year-old man.

EMS took the recovered male to a local hospital as the search continues to find the other missing male, Clansy said.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.