14-year-old Euclid girl missing since May 23

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 14-year-old Heaven Tyus, who was reported missing on May 23.

Her mother told officers Tyus left home and had not returned, according to police.

Police shared this missing person report on the department’s Facebook page on June 2 along with these photos of Tyus:

Heaven Tyus (Euclid Police)

Call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-02961 if you see her or know where she may be.

