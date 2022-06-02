18-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Cleveland man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down a street in Slavic Village.

Cleveland police said Samell Watt and two other people were walking down Anson Avenue near E. 49th Street around 2 p.m. when someone inside a white SUV drove by and fired shots at the group.

According to officers, Watt was shot in the chest.

EMS rushed him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

