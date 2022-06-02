19-year-old was dropping off food when he was shot in head, police in Summit County say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on Nadia Court in Akron.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired. At the scene, they discovered several parked cars and an apartment building were struck by bullets.

A short time later, police said a 19-year-old man was dropped off at Summa Health Akron City Hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that the victim was dropping off food in the area at the time when he heard gunshots. He later realized he had been shot in the head, Akron police said.

An arrest in the shooting has not been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.