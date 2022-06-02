2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men on the run after robbing a bank on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for two who robbed a bank in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood Thursday morning.

Authorities said the suspects walked into the U.S. Bank in the 14700 block of Puritas Avenue around 10 a.m.

U.S. Bank
U.S. Bank

After demanding cash, they fled the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

